Alpaca Finance Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $53.41 million and $3.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s genesis date was February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 180,259,241 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpaca Finance’s official website is www.alpacafinance.org.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

