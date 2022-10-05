ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.13 and last traded at $56.60. Approximately 46,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 104,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27.

