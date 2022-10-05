AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 7%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. 107,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,830,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.71.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

