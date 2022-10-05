American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in American Express were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AXP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.84. 67,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,922. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.87.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

