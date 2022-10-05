American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 84.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.46. 710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.