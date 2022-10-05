Analysts’ New Coverage for October 5th (AAMC, AAU, APTO, BLIN, CLBS, DCHPF, EYEN, GBR, HNSBF, HRZN)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, October 5th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF). The firm issued a buy rating and a SEK 135 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CLSA started coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS). Bryan, Garnier & Co issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

