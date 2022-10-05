ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,716 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.3 %

ANSS stock opened at $233.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $221.44 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

