APA (NYSE:APA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

APA Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:APA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,830,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,820. APA has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

