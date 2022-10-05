Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut shares of Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $4,275,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 11.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

