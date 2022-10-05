Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.95

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

