Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

