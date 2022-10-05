Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $71.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Arqma has a total market cap of $89,412.29 and approximately $71.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00020785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00268553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00136462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00722108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.00604841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00606341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,776,898 coins and its circulating supply is 14,732,354 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.