Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Allan LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.8% in the second quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.9% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 199,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

