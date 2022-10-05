Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

