Arrow Financial Corp Has $48.54 Million Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Arrow Financial makes up approximately 6.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Financial worth $48,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Arrow Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $497.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

