Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,503 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.38. 102,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,525. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

