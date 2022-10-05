Arrow Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 463.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,947 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 277.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

