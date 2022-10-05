Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average is $228.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

