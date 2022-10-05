Arrow Financial Corp Sells 13,341 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,070. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.