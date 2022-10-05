Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Sells 19,166 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 462,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,449. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $63.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

