Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.00 and traded as low as C$9.54. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 237,369 shares.
AX.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
