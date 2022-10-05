Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.00

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UNGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.00 and traded as low as C$9.54. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 237,369 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other news, Director Salim Manji purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,332,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,640,421.25. Insiders have acquired 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $78,121 in the last 90 days.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.