Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.85

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Artivion from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artivion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Artivion Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Artivion news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,651,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

