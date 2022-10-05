Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 289,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 286,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aston Bay Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims and 6 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States; and the Mountain Zinc-Copper project, which covers an area of 1,982 acres located in central Virginia, the United States.

