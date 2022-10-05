Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 6,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 836,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1,221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

