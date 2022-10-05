AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.86

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.86 ($24.35) and traded as low as €22.31 ($22.77). AXA shares last traded at €22.48 ($22.93), with a volume of 8,059,087 shares traded.
CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
