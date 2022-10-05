AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.86

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.86 ($24.35) and traded as low as €22.31 ($22.77). AXA shares last traded at €22.48 ($22.93), with a volume of 8,059,087 shares traded.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.81.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

