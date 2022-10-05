Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.