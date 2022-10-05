Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 394,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,538. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

