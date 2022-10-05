Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,221 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Price Performance

ACWV traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. 307,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

