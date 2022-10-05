Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.50. The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 173,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,843,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

