Banano Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. Banano has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003989 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,386,430,059 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.