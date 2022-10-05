BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139,207 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 8.3% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 158,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 46,761 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,033,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

