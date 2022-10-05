Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 205,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,070,054 shares.The stock last traded at $4.74 and had previously closed at $4.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

