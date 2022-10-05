Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.69. 375,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,896,972. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $254.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

