Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.54

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and traded as low as $13.47. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 240 shares traded.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

