Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

