Barclays Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $48.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Pentair Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PNR opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Pentair has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after buying an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 31.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 761,366 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair



Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

