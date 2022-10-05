Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $475.36

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.36 ($5.74) and traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.08). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 354.20 ($4.28), with a volume of 7,750,413 shares changing hands.

BDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.09) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.16) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.14 ($7.73).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 436.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 473.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 725.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.20%.

In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 15,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81). In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 15,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,772.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

