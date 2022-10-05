BH Network Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BHAT)

BH Network (BHAT) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. BH Network has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $120,100.00 worth of BH Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BH Network token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BH Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

BH Network Token Profile

BH Network’s genesis date was May 18th, 2022. BH Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,940,419 tokens. BH Network’s official Twitter account is @blackhatnetwork. The Reddit community for BH Network is https://reddit.com/r/bhnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BH Network is bh.network. The official message board for BH Network is bh.network/blog.

Buying and Selling BH Network

According to CryptoCompare, “BH Network (BHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Elrond platform. BH Network has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BH Network is 0.12748756 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $105,692.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bh.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BH Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BH Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BH Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

