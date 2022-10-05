Binemon Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $727,186.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00043097 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001801 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.01588907 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon is a coin. Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binemon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binemon is a virtual pet NFT game combined with elements of an Idle RPG game. In addition to collecting and trading eggs, ambrosia (fusion), characters, items, land, and players are also connected to fight in PVE, PVP modes and receive cryptocurrency rewards.The official Binemon ticker is “BIN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

