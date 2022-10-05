Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biocept by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

