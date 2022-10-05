Biometric Financial (BIOFI) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Biometric Financial (BIOFI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Biometric Financial has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Biometric Financial token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Biometric Financial has a market cap of $25.53 million and $41,171.00 worth of Biometric Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

Biometric Financial Profile

Biometric Financial launched on March 23rd, 2022. Biometric Financial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Biometric Financial’s official Twitter account is @finnovant and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biometric Financial is biometricfinancial.org/home. Biometric Financial’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Biometric Financial

According to CryptoCompare, “Biometric Financial (BIOFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Biometric Financial has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Biometric Financial is 0.00273445 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,435.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biometricfinancial.org/home/.”

