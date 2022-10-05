BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $154,499.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,134.69 or 0.99996703 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00051190 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004905 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.