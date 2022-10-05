BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 2,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,443. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

