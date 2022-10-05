BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 4,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

