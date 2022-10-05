BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Up 1.0 %

BMEZ traded up 0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.76. 321,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,387. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.41 and a one year high of 28.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

