BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.00.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $11.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.09. 8,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,976. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $664.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.23 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

