Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,666. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

