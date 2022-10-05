Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 2.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 163,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 79,916 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5,945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 437,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.08. 93,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,791. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.