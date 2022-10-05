Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Trading Up 0.9%

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.40 and last traded at C$10.40. Approximately 1,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.31.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.63.

