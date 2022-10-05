Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) fell 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 41,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 30,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$14.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.